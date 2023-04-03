Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,580 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

