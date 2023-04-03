Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000.

BPMC opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.68.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $151,748.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 3,322 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $151,748.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

