Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,728,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $926.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.41%. Equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

