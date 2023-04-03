Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,650 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 35,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $390,458.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.90. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.