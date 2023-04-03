Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $395.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $431.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.85.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

