Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 171 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Penumbra by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.6 %

PEN stock opened at $278.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $283.42.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $237,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $237,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,877 shares of company stock worth $7,272,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PEN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $270.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

