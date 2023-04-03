Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $171.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.11. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

