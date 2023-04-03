Courier Capital LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

ZTS opened at $166.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.54.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.