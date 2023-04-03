Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOOF opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

