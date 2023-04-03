Courier Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.03 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

