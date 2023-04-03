947 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $243.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

