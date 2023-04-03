Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 560 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $459.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $475.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.91. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

