Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of YUM opened at $132.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

