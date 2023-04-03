Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Raised by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,372,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,970 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $60.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

