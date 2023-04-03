Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DECK opened at $449.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.85. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

