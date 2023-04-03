Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Cut by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 729.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 82,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

