HNP Capital LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 984.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,928,000 after purchasing an additional 343,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.89 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

