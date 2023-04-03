Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

