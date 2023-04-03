Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 282.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,356.67.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,318.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $999.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,325.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

