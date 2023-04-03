Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $206.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of -143.43, a P/E/G ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $248.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $233,538.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,035,897.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $233,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,035,897.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,803. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.