Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 458 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $167.31 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

