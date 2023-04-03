32,697 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chewy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after buying an additional 967,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Chewy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after buying an additional 687,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,525,000 after buying an additional 658,639 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Chewy Trading Up 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 339.85 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,001 shares of company stock worth $3,666,727. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.