Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $221.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

