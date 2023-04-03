Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 400 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,210,000 after purchasing an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.87.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $261.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.85. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

