Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 893 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.35 and its 200 day moving average is $392.03. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

