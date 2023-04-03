2,683 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

