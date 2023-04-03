Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $315.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

