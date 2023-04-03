Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 53 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in MSCI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MSCI by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.56.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $559.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.64. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

