Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.27.

ANSS opened at $332.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

