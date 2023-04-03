Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $680.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $647.62 and a 200-day moving average of $571.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

