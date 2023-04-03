American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

