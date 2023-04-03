40,766 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

