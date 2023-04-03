International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Stories

