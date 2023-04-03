International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,937,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,665,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.93. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

