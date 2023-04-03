Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 68,993 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68,993 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.38. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

