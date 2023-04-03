International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,523 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

