VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:EBND)

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBND – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 2nd.
VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
- AI Design Sends Synopsys, Nvidia, TSMC & Other Chip Stocks Higher
- Qualcomm Is The Higher Reward, For Higher Risk Takers
- Can Nike Shake Off Inventory Issues and Swoosh Higher?
- AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.