International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $838,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

