International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,277 First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $86.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.37.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

