Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after buying an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 29.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after purchasing an additional 433,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $445.83 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

