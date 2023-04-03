International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $779,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.6 %

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $76.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

