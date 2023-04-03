Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1,031.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $485.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

