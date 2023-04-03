Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Provident Bancorp worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Provident Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

