Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 86 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $212.43 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

