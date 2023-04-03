Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CMCL stock opened at GBX 1,191.72 ($14.64) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £205.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.54 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 805 ($9.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,130.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,022.46.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

