VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of VBNK stock opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.95. VersaBank has a twelve month low of C$8.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on VersaBank in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

