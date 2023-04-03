Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $17.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.4 %

Encore Wire stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Wire

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Stories

