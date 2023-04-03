Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $44,759.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

EBTC opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $382.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 14.86%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

