21,713 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Insider Activity

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

