VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX:REIT) to Issue $0.17 Interim Dividend

VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX:REIT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 2nd.

VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.